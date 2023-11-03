Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,634 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after acquiring an additional 579,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,144,000 after acquiring an additional 351,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.3% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,228,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,489,000 after acquiring an additional 828,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE DAL opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,493 shares of company stock worth $1,787,233. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

