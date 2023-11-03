Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $653.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $676.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.