Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

