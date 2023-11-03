Ellis Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,617 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,569 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,848,770 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,330,000 after purchasing an additional 135,343 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $139.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $88.84 and a one year high of $155.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.76 and a 200 day moving average of $136.25.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.