Ellis Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 143,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 50,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 154,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.76.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

