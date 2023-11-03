Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Graco by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Graco Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $75.87 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

