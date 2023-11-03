Ellis Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $878.00 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $453.28 and a 1-year high of $925.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $362.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $855.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $813.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

