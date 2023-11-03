Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 103.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,800 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $91.11 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.56. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

