Encore Capital Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Encore Capital Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Encore Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.56). Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $309.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Encore Capital Group Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $58.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encore Capital Group news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $2,051,301.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,378,121.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,591,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,875,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 55,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,100,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,969,000 after acquiring an additional 592,906 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

