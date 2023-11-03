EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-$6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion. EnPro Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.70 to $7.10 EPS.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

NYSE NPO opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.63. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $144.86.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $250.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut EnPro Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

