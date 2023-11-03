Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given New $107.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho raised their price target on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. Entegris has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.71.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Entegris’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $201,492,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 51.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,569 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Entegris by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,005,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 3,490.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,233 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

