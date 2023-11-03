Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.70

Shares of Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 82093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.07 price objective on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.78, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of C$5.46 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.049375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

