Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,661 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Linde worth $194,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Linde by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Linde by 17.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Linde by 13.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN opened at $389.66 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $289.94 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The company has a market cap of $188.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.23.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.50.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

