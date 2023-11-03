Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,343,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,954 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $204,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.30. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $90.41.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

