Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 988,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $204,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in ASML by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $759.60.

ASML Stock Up 3.8 %

ASML stock opened at $631.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $608.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $660.81. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $437.12 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

