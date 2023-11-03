Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,686 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.02% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $146,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,096 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,542,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 515.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,220,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,762 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.