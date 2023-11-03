Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,317 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $183,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

MMC stock opened at $193.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $199.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

