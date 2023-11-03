Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $187.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,806,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,070 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $187,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,521,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.83. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

