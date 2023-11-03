Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $196.34 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,445,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.46% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $196,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,232 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,041,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,179,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,005,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 620.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 687,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after buying an additional 591,937 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

FIXD opened at $41.82 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.