Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $204.57 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,038,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523,557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $204,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

