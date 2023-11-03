Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $211.61 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,393,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.22% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $211,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

