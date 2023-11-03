Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $221.91 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,258,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610,329 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $221,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,157,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,990 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,943,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,084,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $43.36 and a 12 month high of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

