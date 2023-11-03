Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277,080 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of U.S. Bancorp worth $208,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 436,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 133,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 569,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,818,000 after buying an additional 81,523 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,392,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 377,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $34.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and have sold 39,842 shares worth $1,584,149. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

