Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,528,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $178,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,492,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,323,000 after buying an additional 322,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,555,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after acquiring an additional 741,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,571 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,644,000 after purchasing an additional 38,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,037,000 after purchasing an additional 417,232 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.