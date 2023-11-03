Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 779.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,813,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379,782 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 5.64% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $205,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.

AVEM stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

