Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,244,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 113,994 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of CVS Health worth $155,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.72.
CVS Health Price Performance
NYSE CVS opened at $69.66 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. The company has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
Read More
