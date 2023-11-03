Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 103,445 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,445 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $194,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 61,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $392,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 56,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $103.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

