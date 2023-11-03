Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,354 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,041,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,354 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $170,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.