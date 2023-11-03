Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,165,650 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,165,650 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Chubb worth $148,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $218.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.45 and its 200 day moving average is $201.14. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,367. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Get Our Latest Report on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.