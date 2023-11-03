Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,418 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Stryker worth $161,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 39.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $278.30 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.