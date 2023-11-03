Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,752,140 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,752,140 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Amphenol worth $159,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,688,000,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Amphenol by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average is $82.10. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

