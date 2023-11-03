Envista (NYSE:NVST) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $22.74 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 401255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,208,000 after purchasing an additional 270,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Envista by 14.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,640,000 after purchasing an additional 768,687 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,707,000 after buying an additional 1,603,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Envista by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after buying an additional 1,412,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after acquiring an additional 524,622 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

