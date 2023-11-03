EOS Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $120.40 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. EOS has a market capitalization of $700.36 million and approximately $120.40 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002258 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001269 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002900 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002773 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,107,358,115 coins and its circulating supply is 1,107,355,822 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

