Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $819.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $819.14.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Equinix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 20.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 14.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ EQIX opened at $763.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $743.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $751.91. The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix has a 12 month low of $571.64 and a 12 month high of $821.63.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.67%.
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.
