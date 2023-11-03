Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the company will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $13.69 per share.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share.
Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $121.29 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.50 and its 200 day moving average is $127.16. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.04.
In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
