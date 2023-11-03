ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) PT Raised to $76.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Get ESAB alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESAB

ESAB Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $72.27 on Thursday. ESAB has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.17 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $38,568.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,331.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its stake in ESAB by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 6.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 4.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.