Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.70.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after buying an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after buying an additional 146,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after buying an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

