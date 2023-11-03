Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.70.

Shares of EL stock opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

