Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $146.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.01% from the company’s current price.

EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.70.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after buying an additional 674,497 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,342,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

