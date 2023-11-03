Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Etsy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,931.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $105,109.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,931.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Etsy by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 74.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

