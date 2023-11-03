Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.60. Etsy has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 74.95% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $774,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $774,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 10,070.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Etsy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after buying an additional 1,415,378 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 64.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,665 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 46.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,033,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,412,000 after purchasing an additional 647,900 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

