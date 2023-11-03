Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.58.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $61.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.60. Etsy has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 74.95% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $105,109.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,931.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its position in Etsy by 2.9% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

