Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.61

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.61 and last traded at $61.18, with a volume of 1345388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average of $81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 74.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,131.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Etsy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after buying an additional 1,415,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,253,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,257,000 after purchasing an additional 245,355 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

