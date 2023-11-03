Everscale (EVER) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $545,266.56

Everscale (EVER) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, Everscale has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Everscale has a total market cap of $42.98 million and $545,266.56 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,098,851,678 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

