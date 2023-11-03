Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $22.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,719.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

