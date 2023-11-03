Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $31,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,197,000 after purchasing an additional 533,145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,160,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,779,000 after purchasing an additional 474,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,605,000 after purchasing an additional 47,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,823,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,189,000 after buying an additional 62,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.26. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

