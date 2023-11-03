FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 130.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $247.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.78 and its 200-day moving average is $245.75. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $151.34 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.