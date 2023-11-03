Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,052 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 1.71% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 653,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,385,000 after buying an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $538,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:FDHY opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $44.64 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.