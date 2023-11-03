Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,933,000 after buying an additional 50,560 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 765,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,775,000 after buying an additional 24,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 259,885 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,879,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSTA opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

