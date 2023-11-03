Financial Survey: Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) versus Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) and Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Calithera Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Calithera Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Calithera Biosciences and Kintara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences 0 2 0 0 2.00 Kintara Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calithera Biosciences and Kintara Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences $9.75 million 0.01 -$39.65 million ($25.60) 0.00 Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.65 million ($9.49) -0.04

Kintara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Calithera Biosciences. Kintara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calithera Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Calithera Biosciences has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kintara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Calithera Biosciences and Kintara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -173.15%

Summary

Kintara Therapeutics beats Calithera Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. to manufacture and sell VAL-083 in China. The company was formerly known as DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2020. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

